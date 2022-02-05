1883 Season 1 E07 Preview; Tim McGraw on Working with Friend Tom Hanks

Before we take a look at the next episode of Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette and the newest episode of the official "Yellowstone" podcast, we have some interesting insight from series star Tim McGraw to share regarding how the show was able to get Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks to make a brief but important guest appearance. Simply put? They're friends. "It was pretty spectacular for Tom Hanks to show up and do the scene," McGraw explained during a recent interview. "We've been friends for such a long time. We're family friends forever. Our kids are friends, Faith [Hill] and Rita [Wilson] are best friends, and so to ask him to do this scene and he says, 'Sure, I'll be there. Tell me when,' was just so incredible." But even though their friends, McGraw was able to use Hanks' years of acting experience to help him prepare for the scene. "No matter how good of friends you are and how well you know someone, when you're sitting there in a scene that's that emotional and you see Tom Hanks walk up in a Union uniform, and look at you and say, 'Captain.' And then he just sat beside me and he puts his hand on my shoulder and he goes, 'I know.' I just fell apart. That's somebody that knows what they're doin'," McGraw added. "He was just really good." Now here's your look at the preview images and episode overview for "Lightning Yellow Hair":

1883 Season 1 Episode 7: 107: "Lightning Yellow Hair": Elsa makes an unlikely friend. The group faces a harrowing challenge from mother nature. The camp searches for one of their own.

And here's an impressive featurette where the cast discusses Sheridan's vision, the importance of presenting an authentic Old West, how the spinoff connects to the franchise series, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Journey Begins | 1883 | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3xSCsTMeks)

In the newest episode of the Yellowstone official podcast, host Jefferson White welcomes Gil Birmingham (Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) to discuss how they build off of their own experiences and relationships to create authentic characters in the "Yellowstone" universe:

