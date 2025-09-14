Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

77th Emmy Awards Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Pre-Show, Noms & More

With the pre-show set for 7 pm ET, here's a look at our viewing guide to the 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Nate Bargatze.

Earlier this summer, Harvey Guillén, Brenda Song, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego announced the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards. When the dust settled, Apple TV+'s Severance walked away with 27 noms, while The Studio picked up 23 noms. HBO's The Penguin pulled in 24, The White Lotus locked down 23 noms, and The Last of Us pulled 16 noms. In addition, Disney+'s Andor and HBO Max's Hacks scored 14 noms each, while Netflix's Adolescence, Hulu's The Bear, and HBO Max's The Pitt took on 13 noms. That brings us to this evening's 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Nate Bargatze. With all of that in mind, Bleeding Cool has compiled a viewing guide that includes all of the intel that you need. We're talking about when and where to watch the pre-show and main event, a rundown of who's presenting and the special moments that are scheduled, a look at this year's nominees, and more – including some video previews spread throughout.

How Can I Check Out "ET: Live on The Emmys Red Carpet" Pre-Show? The live one-hour red carpet pre-show is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, and airs on Sunday, September 14th (7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.* Broadcasting live from the top of the Emmys red carpet, this all-access special gives viewers a front-row seat to all the glamour, fashion, and star power leading into the 77th Emmy Awards. Frazier and Turner will bring audiences up close with television's biggest names as they arrive, turn heads with red carpet looks, and reflect on what it means to be part of TV's most prestigious night.

When & Where Can I Watch the 77th Emmy Awards? Airing live from the Peacock Theater in L.A., the 77th Emmy Awards can be seen on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (as well as other streaming subscriptions that include live television, like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, or Fubo.) on Sunday, September 14th (8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT).

Who's Hosting the 77th Emmy Awards? When not hosting the Emmy Awards, Grammy-nominated comedian, author, podcaster, actor, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records around the globe. More than 1.2 million tickets were sold in 2024, making him the #1-earning comedian in the world, according to Pollstar.

Who's Set to Present During the 77th Emmy Awards? Viewers can expect to see Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Brad Garrett, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Ice T, Jude Law, James Marsden, Young Mazino, Christopher Meloni, S. Epatha Merkerson, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Jenna Ortega, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Ray Romano, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Hunter Schafer, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

What Special Moments Can We Look Forward to During the 77th Emmy Awards? The special show moments celebrating the anniversaries of some famous past and present television shows with re-creations of their iconic sets include:

"Gilmore Girls": A 25th Anniversary set reveal with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham

"Survivor": Jeff Probst's 50th season moment

"Golden Girls": Reba McEntire, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman will celebrate the show's 40th anniversary by singing its theme song on a re-creation of its iconic kitchen set.

"Law & Order": The franchise's 35th anniversary will be celebrated with cast members Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, and Christopher Meloni joined by others from the many L&O franchises.

"Grey's Anatomy": The show's 20th anniversary with be honored by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams.

Who's Performing During the 77th Emmy Awards' "In Memoriam" Segment? The touching segment will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning performer Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill of Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

77th Emmy Awards: Your Complete List of Nominees

Here's a look at the nominations livestream, followed by a rundown of the announced categories and nominees. A quick note: nominations in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition and Outstanding Talk Series were revealed live on CBS Mornings prior to the other nominees being announced. For a complete rundown of all of the categories and nominees, head on over to The TV Academy website for more.

Limited series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Limited series / TV movie lead actress

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Limited series / TV movie lead actor

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Limited series / TV movie supporting actress

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Limited series / TV movie supporting actor

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Comedy lead actress

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Comedy lead actor

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Comedy supporting actress

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Comedy supporting actor

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Drama series

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Drama lead actress

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Drama lead actor

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Drama supporting actress

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Drama supporting actor

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Television movie

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

"The Gorge"

"Mountainhead"

"Nonnas"

"Rebel Ridge"

Talk series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Scripted variety series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment are returning as executive producers of the 77th Emmy Awards. This marks their third consecutive year as executive producers of television's biggest night.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

