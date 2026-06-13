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G.I. Joe Classified Clutch and the VAMP Mark II Roll Back Into Action

Jump into action with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series Clutch and the VAMP Mark II — a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive available for pre-order at $109.99, shipping November 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro brings back a G.I. Joe icon with Classified Series Clutch and the VAMP Mark II in 1/12 scale.

The classic G.I. Joe VAMP returns with modern detailing, functioning wheels, suspension, winch, and missile launcher.

Clutch and the VAMP Mark II pack in 17 accessories, including weapons, missiles, gas cans, and helmets.

The Hasbro Pulse exclusive G.I. Joe set is up for pre-order now for $109.99 and arrives in November 2026.

Some G.I. Joe vehicles are iconic, and the VAMP sits near the top of that list. First introduced during the earliest days of A Real American Hero, this military jeep became one of the franchise's signature vehicles. It would go on to help establish the adventurous tone that defined the toy line in the 80s. At the wheel was Clutch, one of the original Joe team members, whose driving skills made him the perfect choice to pilot the VAMP against Cobra's forces. That legendary partnership is now making a return with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series Clutch and the VAMP Mark II.

This new release keeps that iconic, rugged military style collectors remember, while maintaining the Classified Series' modern detailing and sculpts. The VAMP will have functioning wheels and suspension, a working winch, and, of course, a 360-degree missile launcher on the back! A total of 17 accessories will be included with the Clutch & VAMP II set, with gas cans, missiles, helmets for Clutch, and plenty of weapons to help get the job done. Whether you're rolling into a Cobra compound or want to hit the road, this Hasbro Pulse Exclusive is a must for any G.I. Joe fan. Pre-orders are already live for $109.99 with a November 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #222, Clutch & VAMP Mark II

"The VAMP Mark II isn't just Clutch's pride and joy because it's fast. This bad boy is a rolling weapons platform with mounted weaponry and integrated storage systems. Positioned within G.I. Joe's desert conflicts, the VAMP Mark II is revved up and ready to achieve victory over Cobra. four-wheeled vehicles he can get his hands on. "He greases his hair with motor oil, rarely shaves, and chews on the same toothpick for months. Clutch still calls women "chicks," but his heart belongs to one special lady—Flo."

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