Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat E02: "Toledo" Trailer? Did Someone Say "Claudia"?

Lestat has some explaining to do, while Louis and Daniel name-drop Claudia in the trailer for Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat E02: "Toledo."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Episode 2 trailer for "Toledo" teases major fallout as Lestat faces the consequences of Detroit.

Louis and Daniel's dinner conversation drops Claudia's name, hinting The Vampire Lestat may revisit painful history.

"Toledo" sends Lestat back to Auvergne and into Spain, blending origin memories with a charged recent reconnection.

AMC's The Vampire Lestat sets up band tension, public danger, and rising chaos as Lestat's world grows more volatile.

With the second chapter of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat hitting screens this weekend, we've got a look at the episode trailer for "Toledo" to pass along. Is there a lot to unpack in the brief clip below? Yup, but the headline has to be that Claudia's (Hayles) name gets dropped during a dinner conversation between Louis (Anderson) and Daniel (Bogosian).

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" – Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, explores Toledo with a recent reconnection, and deals with the fallout from Detroit, facing both band tensions and a disgruntled hotel owner. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Kevin Hanna.

Tomorrow's itinerary? Memories of Auvergne, cloud gifting through the streets of Toledo, and facing the consequences of revealing one's vampiric nature in Detroit. Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/7TqITdrp1n — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 13, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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