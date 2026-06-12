Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Ann Droid

Ann Droid: Diane Morgan & Sue Johnston-Starrer Gets First-Look Preview

Check out the BBC's first-look at Diane Morgan and Sarah Kendall's Ann Droid, starring Morgan and Sue Johnston, and debuting this summer.

Article Summary BBC drops a first-look clip for Ann Droid, the new Diane Morgan and Sarah Kendall comedy-drama arriving this summer.

Ann Droid stars Diane Morgan and Sue Johnston in a witty, poignant story about AI, aging, and unlikely friendship.

Sue gets a second-hand eldercare robot named Linda, turning her worst nightmare into a sharp, odd-couple buddy comedy.

Set for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, Ann Droid explores what humans can’t replace as AI becomes ever more present.

A little more than a month after we were treated to a preview image gallery for the upcoming six-part comedy-drama, the BBC has released a first-look clip from Diane Morgan (Mandy, Cunk) and Sarah Kendall's (Frayed, The Other One) Ann Droid. Stemming from Boffola Pictures and Witchcraft Industries for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the show also stars BAFTA-nominated Sue Johnston (True Love, The Royle Family) as Sue, and Paul Ready (Motherland) as her son Michael. With the series set to hit screens this summer, here's a look at the preview released earlier today, followed by a more detailed overview of the series.

In a world where AI is looming larger and ever-present, Ann Droid asks the question: what is replaceable and what is not? As funny, as it is poignant – Ann Droid tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Sue (Sue Johnston) and Linda (Diane Morgan) a social humanoid robot, created to keep elderly people company and monitor their health. Sue's husband, David, passed away 18 months ago, and her only son, Michael (Paul Ready), is moving out – again – to try and fix his marriage – again. But the good news is he's got Sue a surprise to help her live independently, a care provider with a difference: a second-hand AnnDroid Z58/100 Basic Eldercare Robot ("Linda"). Created to keep the aging population company and monitor their health, taking the pressure off the ever-stretched NHS, it's actually Sue's worst nightmare. An overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse. But she soon works out she can use the droid to her advantage to settle scores and do the things her son never gets around to. What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot, who isn't quite as advanced socially as she is technically.

Ann Droid is a Boffola Pictures and Witchcraft Industries production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The show was commissioned by the BBC's Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie. It is written by Diane Morgan and Sarah Kendall, the executive producers are Shane Allen, Diane Morgan, and Pippa Brown, who is also series producing. The series is directed by Joe Roberts (Power of Parker). The commissioning editors for the BBC are Seb Barwell and Navi Lamba. BBC Studios, which has a minority investment stake in Boffola Pictures, will handle global sales.

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