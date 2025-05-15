Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 8 Finale: Check Out Our S08E18 "Seismic Shifts" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's Season 8 finale of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's 9-1-1, S08E18: "Seismic Shifts."

Considering the death of Peter Krause's Bobby Nash and the ramifications from it over the previous two episodes, it will be interesting to see how Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's 9-1-1 wraps the season while also positioning things for what's to come this season. But based on the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, previews, and more for Season 8 finale "Seismic Shifts" waiting for you below, it's pretty clear that Athena (Angela Bassett) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) are going to get a chance to work through some serious issues – whether they like it or not. In addition, you can check out what Oliver Stark had to tease about the season-ender.

9-1-1 Season 8 Finale: S08E18: "Seismic Shifts" Preview

9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 18: "Seismic Shifts" – The 118, still reeling from their recent loss, is dispatched to a mass casualty event after a high-rise apartment building collapses. Then, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) have to work together to save a familiar face.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Created by Murphy, Falchuk, and Showrunner Minear, ABC's 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Lyndsey Beaulieu, Ted Griffen, and Robert M. Williams also executive-produce.

