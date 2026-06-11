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Home Improvement Revival Hit by TV Sons' "Personality Problems": Allen

Tim Allen (Shifting Gears) claims that his TV sons' "personality problems" are preventing a Home Improvement revival from becoming a reality.

Article Summary Tim Allen says a Home Improvement reboot keeps stalling because of “personality problems” involving the TV sons.

The star says he always imagined a Home Improvement revival centered on Brad, Randy, and Mark as adults.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas is retired, Taran Noah Smith left acting, and Zachery Ty Bryan is in prison.

Patricia Richardson has also voiced doubts, citing cast issues and the absence of Wilson actor Earl Hindman.

Tim Allen would love to jump on board the revival/reboot bandwagon with the TV sitcom that put him on the map in the first place, Home Improvement. The ABC series, created by Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams, follows Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor (Allen), who hosts a home improvement-themed TV show, Tool Time, and is often the victim of his own buffoonery, as his tampering often gets him injured on camera. The other side of the show involves his home life, including his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson), and sons Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), and Mark (Taran Noah Smith). The sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999 across eight seasons, often involves Tim learning a new lesson to become a better father, husband, and friend when his neighbor Wilson (Earl Hindman) does his best to spell it out for him, passing sage advice. While promoting his latest film, Toy Story 5, the Shifting Gears star spoke to US Weekly about what he sees as the major obstacle preventing the reboot from happening.

Home Improvement Star Tim Allen Says TV Sons' "Personality Problems" Are Keeping Reboot from Happening

When asked about a potential Home Improvement reboot, Allen said, "They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys. They've got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That's a little challenging right now, to put it mildly." As far as updates go, Richard Karn, who played Tool Time co-host and straight man, Al Borland, has acted on and off over the past few years, and appeared on Allen shows on Fox, Shifting Gears and Last Man Standing. Thomas, who last appeared in LMS, has retired from the screen, according to Richardson. The actress herself appeared on both post-Home Improvement Allen-starred shows in guest-starring roles. Smith left Hollywood behind after Home Improvement and a voiceover role on Batman Beyond. Bryan is currently in prison stemming from his various legal troubles. Hindman passed away in 2003.

Richardson's reluctance to a reboot stems from, first, never being asked despite Allen's claims that everyone's on board, second, the status of the young actors, and third, how it would be awkward to continue without Hindman. In the immortal words of Karn's Al on a possible reboot, especially with the original surviving cast, "I don't think so, Tim." For more, you can check out the entire article.

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