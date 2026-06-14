Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, trump

Kennedy Center Removes Agent Orange: The Daily LITG, 14th of June 2026

Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Kennedy Center board confirms Trump’s name was officially removed, topping Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories yesterday.

Kennedy Center news dethrones KPop Demon Hunters, which had dominated Bleeding Cool traffic and yearly charts.

Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s top 10 stories, from Spider-Woman and Transformers to Marvel solicits.

LITG also looks back at the biggest June 14 stories from the past seven years across comics, TV, and pop culture.

Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Night Court Thanks From John Larroquette

LITG two years ago, The Walking Dead Dog Has Died

The top ten traffic on all stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG three years ago, Good Omens 2 leakage

LITG four years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG five years ago, Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea

LITG six years ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That six years ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

LITG seven years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Kupperberg , longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press

, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press Mark Heike of AC Comics

of AC Comics Dan Beauvais , Predator artist.

, Predator artist. Mike Bannon , creator of Mordant Orange.

, creator of Mordant Orange. Bryan J.L. Glass , creator of The Mice Templar

, creator of The Mice Templar Jason Ridler , creator of Caravan.

, creator of Caravan. Chris Mitchell , author of The Realm Legends

, author of The Realm Legends Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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