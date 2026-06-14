Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg, trump
Kennedy Center Removes Agent Orange: The Daily LITG, 14th of June 2026
Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Kennedy Center board confirms Trump’s name was officially removed, topping Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories yesterday.
- Kennedy Center news dethrones KPop Demon Hunters, which had dominated Bleeding Cool traffic and yearly charts.
- Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s top 10 stories, from Spider-Woman and Transformers to Marvel solicits.
- LITG also looks back at the biggest June 14 stories from the past seven years across comics, TV, and pop culture.
Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed
- Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes
- Marvel's New Era For Spider-Woman With Dan Watters & Andrea Broccardo
- KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
- Absolute Batman #21 Preview: Friendships Get Scarier Than Therapy
- Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe Launches at San Diego Comic-Con
- Take Down Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends Green Goblin Figure
- Marvel September 2026 Official Solicits For Avengers Armageddon Event
- Dark Horse Publishes Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X in Black & White
- Star Trek: Picard: Frakes on What Riker Would Be Doing During Legacy
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Lunar Announces Retailer Alcohol Event For San Diego Comic-Con 2026
- Carol Adlam's Graphic Novel About Gentleman Jack's First Wife, Eliza
- Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 13th of June 2026
LITG one year ago, Night Court Thanks From John Larroquette
- Night Court Star John Larroquette Thanks Fans for Revival Series Run
- Diamond Drops No Cost Returns Service, Demands Retailer Details Today
- Marvel Comics' Storm: Thunder War Solicits For September 2025
- As Batman Comics Get Later And Later, Anyone Fancy A Fill-In?
- Marvel's Full One World Under Doom September 2025 Solicits
- It's Order Up at RSVLTS as they Debut A New Bob's Burgers Collection
- Marvel Brings Back Franklin Richards: Son Of A Genius For 2025
- Diamond Comics Challenges Dynamite's Half Million Expenses Claim
- Marvel Sends Comic Shops A Fantastic Four Secret For Marvel 616 Day
- Crystal Lake Rounds Out Its Cast With Friday the 13th Announcement
- Boom Studios Lays Off Senior Staffers In Third Wave Of Redundancies
- PrintWatch: Absolute, Ultimate, Invincible, One World Under Doom
- Diamond Comics Challenges Dynamite's Half Million Expenses Claim
- Erik Per Sullivan Not Returning in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2025
LITG two years ago, The Walking Dead Dog Has Died
The top ten traffic on all stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Posts Heartbreaking Seven ("Dog") News
- Plastic Man No More! As A Mature Readers Comic From DC's Black Label
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Post About Tonight's Episode
- Marvel Comics Says To Meet Uncanny X-Men's The Outliers
- Bleeding Cool's Batman #149 Preview – A New Robin For Gotham
- Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns
- Doctor Who: RTD Assigns Some "Homework" Ahead of Season 1 Finale
- The Remains Of Krakoa As X-Men Fill In Until From The Ashes (Spoilers)
- DC Comics' Super Son #1 in Absolute Power September 2024 Solicits
- Watchmen Adaptation CG-Animated: Part 1 in 2024, Part 2 in 2025
- Something Is Killing The Children Gets A #0 Prequel
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Gets 300,000 Orders For Launch
- Pornsak Pichetshote Creates The Horizon Experiment At Image Comics
- Marvel Officially Publishes What If… Donald Duck Became Thor?
- Lysa Hawkins, New Editor-in-Chief Of Valiant, Ron Cacace Hired
- Jules Bakes & Niki Smith Auction Sea Legs Graphic Novel to Scholastic
- Hey Vern! Ernest Gets A Graphic Novel, Knowwhatimean?
- Batman #149 Preview in the Daily LITG, 13th of June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Good Omens 2 leakage
- Good Omens 2 Leak Came From Prime Video; Amazon "Knew Better": Gaiman
- Can The Beast Be Reformed In Time To Join Uncanny Avengers?
- Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
- Creators' Tales of Comics Industry Use & Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe Part 2
- Superman & Lois Returning for Season 4; Gotham Knights Canceled
- Superman & Lois Season 4 News Raises Arrowverse, Series Red Flags
- Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South
- When Green Lantern Looks Like A Jonathan Hickman Comic (Spoilers)
- Good Omens 2 Leak: Gaiman NOT Happy, Doesn't Blame Fans; No Questions
- The Krakoan Treehouse Ablaze in X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2023
- Legendary Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Passes at Age 93
- "Void Rivals" Is Owned And Trademarked By Hasbro, Too
- The Creative Teams For New Transformers & GI Joe Comics, Revealed
- Embracer Group Layoffs Not Expected To Affect Dark Horse Comics
- Queen Of Swords #1 Makes The Red Sonja Comparison Official
- Steve Orlando & Giopota Launch Queer Time Travel Comic On Kickstarter
- Butcher Baker Returns With Ryan Quackenbush But Not Mike Huddleston
- The Dark Horse Minecraft Omnibus For $20
- Lou Fine's Iconic Work on Quality's Hit Comics #5, up for Auction
- Mark Stafford Launches Salmonella Smorgasbord At Cartoon Museum
- Can The Beast Be Reformed In Time To Join Uncanny Avengers?
- Mark Russell & Peter Snejbjerg Collect Their Cereal From Ahoy Comics
- Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse in the Daily LITG 13th June 2023
LITG four years ago, Finishing American Gods
- American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
- The Comic Shop Where Iman Vellani Bought Her First Ms Marvel Comics
- Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
- Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
- Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween Artist, in Hospital
- 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
- When Tim Drake Introduces Bernard Dowd To Stephanie Brown (Spoiler)
- What Answer Does Iron Man Get To His Marriage Proposal? (Spoilers)
- Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
- Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
- Moon Knight Leads Penguin Random House Top 100 Marvel Books
- Penguin Random House 100 Best-Selling Dark Horse Books, Mostly Berserk
- Marga the Panther Woman Hits Fox's Weird Comics #8, Up for Auction
- NFTWatch: The Joker Has His Own Cryptocurrency Now
- Krypto's Own January The 6th Insurrection Moment? (Superman Spoilers)
- The Legendary Belle Starr in Fox's Women Outlaws #2, at Auction
- Marvel Comics To Change Dates For In-House Ads
- Poison Ivy, Now A Child Killer From DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Jack Kamen Covers Fox Feature's Rulah, Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction
- Finishing American Gods In The Daily LITG, 13th June 2022
LITG five years ago, Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
- Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
- If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Will Adapt Eevee Heroes
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
- PrintWatch: Image Increases Reprint Discounts If Stores Order Today
- Gorgo and Konga: The Monsters Steve Ditko Made His Own, at Auction
- Wonder Woman's Sort-of Sisters from Another Planet, Up for Auction
- Some Thoughts On Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
- Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media
- Spider-Man & X-Men Beat Batman & Joker- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Obscure Comics: Comic-Con Special 2015 #1 Supergirl: "Sister Act"
- Winsor McCay Little Nemo/Rarebit Fiends Original Artwork at Auction
- A Darkness In The Light: Luna #2
- That Time Streak the Wonder Dog Replaced Green Lantern, Up for Auction
- Trese: Filipino Supernatural Noir Series Offers a New Voice in Horror
- Orbital Comics Of London Transforms Into Orbital Art Gallery
- Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
LITG six years ago, closing comic book stores
To be fair, I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That six years ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Nightwing #71 Review: This Is All as Dumb as It Sounds
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
- One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
- Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
- Gold Lantern Gives Legion Of Super-Heroes a 2nd Print and 1:25 Cover
- "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
- Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
- DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
LITG seven years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…
We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…
- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Man Sells His Half-Million Dollar Comics Collection to Go Travelling
- Official: Bendis Brings Back the Legion With Ryan Sook for New Ongoing, Millennium Event
- DC Launches 'Gotham City Monsters' with Frankenstein, Killer Croc, Lady Clayface, Orca, I Vampire – But No Poison Ivy
- Machine Man, Not Ultron, Will Be Villain of Ultron Agenda
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Kupperberg, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press
- Mark Heike of AC Comics
- Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.
- Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.
- Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar
- Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.
- Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends
- Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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