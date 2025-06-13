Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Star John Larroquette Thanks Fans for Revival Series Run

Night Court star John Larroquette took to social media to thank the fans for supporting NBC's revival series for three seasons.

It's not everyday a seasoned sitcom legend gets to revisit a beloved role after three decades, but it became a reality for John Larroquette, who owes so much of his TV success to Night Court during its original run from 1984-1992 alongside equally beloved late cast members Harry Anderson and Richard Moll, who played Judge Harold T. Stone and bailiff Bull Shannon, respectively, for all nine seasons. Sadly, neither would join him, nor later additions like Charles Robinson and Markie Post, who would also pass before the revival series, with Dan Rubin carrying the torch from late creator Reinhold Weege. The new series would star Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as Judge Abracadabra "Abby" Stone, who would follow in her father's footsteps to run Night Court, and a bond would develop with Larroquette's Dan Fielding, now a public defender instead of his original role as district attorney. The five-time Emmy winner wrote on social media in a protected tweet to thank fans who followed him on his journey to the new show, which lasted three seasons before the series' cancellation.

Night Court Star John Larroquette Thanks Fans, Hopes This "Old Clown" Got One or Two More Laughs

"A little self-indulgence between ChatGPT and myself," Larroquette began with an AI-generated painting of himself at a café enjoying a coffee at a diner with the "Night Court Closed" sign in the background behind a streetlight. "Thank you to those who tuned in the new iteration of the old show. If you got a laugh or two not much more an old clown could ask. J.L."

Larroquette was not alone to continue Dan's story as a widow, who found purpose again working with his late best friend's daughter at the court where he used to work at. He was also joined by Marsha Warfield, who reprised her role as Roz Russell, the final addition to the main cast in the Weege original series. In the Rubin series, she's already retired from her duties as a bailiff, but Abby allows her to serve whatever time is left to get her pension. Roz, like the actress, has also come out and was able to marry her partner, as Warfield told Bleeding Cool she was happy that her character got to have her gay wedding and given the proper dignity and respect without being the butt of the joke as previous generations might have.

Rubin's incarnation of Night Court heavily leaned on Larroquette and the new characters from Rauch's Abby and Lacretta's bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, who stayed throughout the run. They were joined by India de Beaufort, who played DA Olivia Moore in seasons one and two; Kapil Talwalkar, who played court clerk Neil Valluri in season one; Gary Anthony Williams, who had a recurring role as Flobert, Nyambi Nyambi, who played court clerk Wyatt Shaw in seasons two and three; and Wendie Malick, who played DA Juliane Walters in season three.

On top of original stories, Rubin and Rauch delivered a heavy dose of nostalgia with The Big Bang Theory alums Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Simon Helberg reuniting with Rauch on her new show, and Night Court fan favorites like Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell reprising their roles as Bob and June Wheeler, and tributes to Anderson and Post and their characters. Both incarnations of Night Court are available to stream on Peacock.

