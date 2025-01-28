Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, george rr martin

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GRRM Praises Series, Production Team

George RR Martin shared that he "loved" the six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms he screened and praised the production company.

It was back in November 2024 when Max released a "Coming in 2025" trailer that included a look at what's in store with writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, GRRM is checking in online to share his thoughts on the upcoming six-episode live-action series adaptation of GRRM's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight"). Spoiler? GRRM is liking what he's seeing…

In his latest Not A Blog entry ("Dunk, Egg, a Few Random Mutterings") shared that filming had wrapped "months ago" and shifted right into post-production. GRRM has seen all six episodes (with the final two episodes being rough cuts), "and I loved them." GRRM added, "Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall."

The first season is an adaptation of "The Hedge Knight," the first of GRRM's novellas – so how did it turn out? "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how increedibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)," GRRM shared. That said, while not totally devoid of action, GRRM makes it clear that the series is more about the characters. "Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you," GRRM continued. "There's a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means."

From there, GRRM shared some history of the novella and its significance in his writing career before thanking the team that brought the words to live-action life for doing right by the story and characters. So when can we expect to see it? "The series will make its debut late this year, I am now told. How late, I could not say. Maybe in the fall," GRRM noted. As for the future of Dunk & Egg? "Meanwhile, we'll be moving on to 'The Sworn Sword,' the second tale of Dunk & Egg. And once I finish THE WINDS OF WINTER, I will need to get hopping on 'The Village Hero,' and all the other tales that await the lads. Don't worry, I am sure you folks will remind me," the bestselling author revealed.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, and Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer – with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

