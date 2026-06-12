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Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond: Taylor Swift, Toy Story 5 Clip & More

Set for 8 pm ET tonight, ABC's 20/20's Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond includes a Taylor Swift interview, a Toy Story 5 sneak peek, and more.

Article Summary ABC’s Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond airs tonight at 8 pm ET, tracing Pixar’s rise and the franchise’s 1995 origins.

The Toy Story 5 special promises a behind-the-scenes look at Pixar production, with a possible exclusive sneak peek clip.

Taylor Swift discusses joining the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, Randy Newman’s influence, and returning to her Country roots.

The 20/20 special also reveals how the original Toy Story nearly didn’t happen and the breakthroughs that made it possible.

Tonight, a whole lot of viewers are going to enjoy another example of just how ten-ton corporate synergy works. With Disney's Tom Hanks– and Tim Allen-starring Toy Story 5 set to hit screens, ABC's 20/20 is shining a spotlight on the animated franchise's history, which began in 1995 with the first film. Kicking off at 8 pm ET tonight on ABC (and the following day on Disney+ and Hulu), the long-running news magazine's Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond – A Special Edition of 20/20 also chronicles Pixar's journey from making shorts and TV commercials to becoming a major force in the animation industry, offering personal perspectives from those who were along for the ride. In addition, viewers will learn how the first Toy Story was thought to be so challenging that it might not have been made – and the filmmaking innovations that finally brought the story to life. Viewers will also go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios for an exclusive look at production on Toy Story 5, and there might even be an exclusive clip included. Oh, and did we name-drop Taylor Swift yet? Here's a preview…

"Toy Story 5": The Taylor Swift Factor: With the release of "I Knew It, I Knew You" (which you can check out below), Swift gets a chance to share why she wanted to be a part of the animated film's soundtrack. Swift opens up about growing up with the "Toy Story" films and how composer Randy Newman's iconic music influenced her. Channeling her musical voice through Jessie for her Toy Story 5 track, Swift explains why the film's message spoke to her personally and what it was like to return to her Country music roots.

"Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond": Why Else Will We Hear From? You can expect interviews with Oscar-winner Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Tony Hale (Forky), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), Craig Robinson (Atlas), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head), and Wallace Shawn (Rex the Dinosaur). In addition, the special includes a conversation with Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton, and co-director Kenna Harris.

ABC's Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond – A Special Edition of 20/20 is produced by 20/20 and ABC News Studios. Matt Lombardi serves as executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer for 20/20. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

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