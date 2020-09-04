Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale

While the series wrap-up of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a pretty solid job of giving our heroes "happy-ish" endings while still pouring on wave after wave of sadness, there was one person missing from the finale that surprised a righteous amount of viewers: Brett Dalton's Agent Grant Ward. For a series that's been known to play fast-n-loose with time travel, alternate dimensions, LMDs, and things that died staying dead, not having Ward did seem a bit of a head-scratcher. Thanks to ComicBookMovie.com, we have an answer directly from Dalton himself: he was never asked.

Speaking with the site, Dalton revealed that even he was expecting a little something in the finale: "I was watching too, thinking, 'I dunno, maybe they filmed something in secret and will pull up some old footage of me from when I was there!' [Laughs] No, sadly, I was never asked and I'm trying not to be sad about it, though I am a little bit."

That said, Dalton has no regrets and has nothing but love for his time on the series. "I just like to think about how thankful I am for the time that I did have because the journey was incredible and very complex and probably longer than it would have been on another show. However, I think that they liked me so much that they kept me along for the ride, and just after a while they were like, 'Okay, this is sort of stretching the [laughs] imagination here and I don't know what other iterations we could have for your character, and we've reached the end of the road.'" The cast, crew, and overall experience is one the actor's grateful for: "It's okay…I still love them. Because of that show, I moved to LA, and they were the first friends and real family here and I'll forever be grateful for that."

So how did Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Agent Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), and newcomer Agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) feel about their characters' respective Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. send-offs? Here's a look:

Bennet on Daisy and Sousa as a couple: "I full-blown have been fan-girling about them on screen, which I haven't done for any of the other people that Daisy was with. But it's so sweet. I actually really think it's really, really cute. I just think that they're so opposite and they balance each other out so well."

Henstridge on how the "FitzSimmons" storyline played out: "I loved it. It was so good. I mean, we've been apart in multiple seasons, but I think there's something about it just, for me, it feels like coming home a little bit. When I get Iain in a scene, it's like, "Oh, this is how we started. And it's so comfortable and just… " I'm a little bit obsessed with them as characters so, for me to be in a scene as Simmons with Fitz it's very special… [The characters] have kind of been a bit of a reflection of Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, two of our co-creators. And for FitzSimmons to have a daughter, and they had a daughter on the show, it felt so perfect."

Cordova-Buckley on Yo-Yo's journey from outsider to field team leader: "I love that final scene with Briana and Max, and Yo-Yo. I love that her team is a couple of characters that we love, that we didn't really get to see in this final season. I loved how they wrapped Yo-Yo, that she's under Director Mackenzie's command, and she's [now] what she never wanted to be. She ends up being an agent an part of the institution."

Wen on May's future as a S.H.I.E.L.D. educator and mentor: "I think it was very appropriate and, because May had always been the S.O. to so many [people], you know, to Ward before he turned evil. To Skye before she became Daisy and Quake. It was just a very fitting ending for her. And also to kind of continue the S.H.I.E.L.D. legacy for future S.H.I.E.L.D. agents."

Ward on Deke's alternate timeline maneuverings: "So I think it was [writer] DJ Doyle that pitched a post-credits mini-scene that I was very sad that we didn't get to shoot, but we talked a lot about it, which was that: Somebody would walk into a S.H.I.E.L.D. office and there'd be the back of a chair, and it would spin around, and it was me with an eye patch… I don't know if Nick Fury is in this timeline or not. I think [Deke] can still see fine, but it's just about a power and cool thing."

Gregg on what why this "Coulson goodbye" is so different: "Of all of them, even to the ones within this show, the end of the seven years — all the years and the hours, and the stunts, and the rehearsals, and the ADR, and the driving, and sorting out problems — it just felt like a deeper, kind of a fuller farewell to a lot of people that spent a lot of time working really hard to make something good. So I found it very moving, and it's very moving to come back to it again."