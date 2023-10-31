Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 2, trailer

Invincible Season 2 Sneak Preview: Cecil Has Some Concerns About Mark

Cecil has concerns in this sneak preview for Season 2 of Prime Video's adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible.

With only days to go until the second season of Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible, we're getting a sneak preview that cuts to one of the core themes of the season. Picking up the pieces from the first season, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is left to question whether he can carve out his own destiny – or fated to follow in his father Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) footsteps. And it's clear that he's not the only one concerned about Mark's future – as Cecil (Walton Goggins) explains why Mark isn't ready to be the superhero that Mark believes he's ready to be. And let's just say that Mark doesn't exactly help his own case…

Here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come – followed by a look back at what Kirkman had to share regarding the third season – and the franchise's future:

This was the only part of Episode 1 we could find that wasn't a massive spoiler. First clip from Season 2, coming your way this #InvincibleFriday !!! pic.twitter.com/DJh1P9Qdyz — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In a recent interview, Kirkman addressed a number of topics related to the popular animated series – both on the production side and the action hitting our screens. In the following two highlights, Kirman offers some interesting insight into the voices we can expect in Season 3 while reassuring fans that the wait between seasons moving forward won't be as long as what went down between the first two:

Viewers Can Expect "So Many Actors" in Season 3 Who Aren't in Season 2: "There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews, because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head."

…And That Includes Some Season 1 Actors: "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Kirkman Would Like A New Season Every Year, But…: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We're still trying to figure that out."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. During the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker. Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 Part One will hit screens on November 3rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!