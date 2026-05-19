Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, The Mandalorian

Ahsoka: Jon Favreau Discusses Dave Filoni's Long-Term Star Wars Plans

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau discussed how Dave Filoni's journey to becoming Lucasfilm president started with Ahsoka.

Article Summary Jon Favreau says Ahsoka is the centerpiece of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars work and key to his Lucasfilm rise.

Favreau highlights how Ahsoka grew from The Clone Wars and Rebels into a major live-action Star Wars story.

Dave Filoni is shaping Ahsoka season 2 with a focus on Star Wars continuity, canon, and galaxy-wide stakes.

Favreau says Filoni pulls from live-action, animation, and novels to weave Ahsoka into the wider saga.

One doesn't have to go far to see why Dave Filoni ascended the way he did to Lucasfilm president, and it starts at his original creation of Ahsoka Tano, the wayward Jedi who chose to forge her own path, leaving the Jedi order, surviving Order 66, and living her way of the Force as an outlier. She's also arguably the most successful non-Skywalker Saga-related creation not from George Lucas. As director and writer, Jon Favreau and Filoni became stewards of the new Star Wars, starting with the Disney+ flagship Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the two took their TV success to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. While promoting the film, Favreau spoke with Total Film/Games Radar about Filoni's path not only maintaining the connective tissue and continuity of the franchise, but also evolving his original creation in the live-action world as the Rosario Dawson-starred Ahsoka enters season two.

Ahsoka: Jon Favreau on Dave Filoni Evolving Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars to Live-Action

It's been an incredible 18-year journey for Ahsoka Tano since Filoni made her the centerpiece in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008, helping to build his animated empire on the back of voice actress Ashley Eckstein, across several projects, including his animated sequel series Rebels. With that series' end in 2018, Ahsoka picked up the characters' narrative when it premiered in 2023. "It's a culmination for him [Dave Filoni] of not just what he's done in live television, starting with the episodes that he directed of 'The Mandalorian,' especially introducing Ahsoka in live-action, but this is a character that he created with George, and this has been the centerpiece of his work as a storyteller," Favreau said.

The actor-director who's had a long-established relationship with Disney, planting the seeds to what would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008's Iron Man, continued. "And as he transitions to running Lucasfilm, I think he's putting a lot of effort into honoring and giving a sense of continuity, and, to some extent, completion to that arc, and he has tremendous care with it, and he also understands the high level implications of what's going on throughout the galaxy, and in the World Between Worlds, and with all the characters that have been established in canon within live-action Star Wars, but also extended universe and novels," Favreau said. "And he pulls the best from everywhere, and he weaves it all together very well, and much like he did that with what happened with the prequels and what happened with Clone Wars and with Rebels, all of it ties together and threads. He's giving a lot of thought to how Ahsoka fits into the overall, overarching continuity."

Ahsoka returns with its second season in 2027. The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!