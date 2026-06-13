Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA

DGA Board Approves New Deal: How It Impacts Actors Looking to Direct

With the DGA Board approving the new deal with the AMPTP, actors looking to direct an episode of their own show might have a tougher time.

Article Summary DGA Board unanimously approved the new AMPTP deal and sent it to members for a ratification vote ending June 25.

DGA leaders say the agreement secures health plan stability, protects jobs, and addresses growing AI risks.

A key DGA provision could limit actors directing episodes of their own series if they lack a directing track record.

The DGA says the rule is meant to preserve episodic directing jobs for career directors already facing tough competition.

Less than a week after it was announced that the Directors Guild of America (DGA) had reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a four-year tentative agreement, the DGA National Board voted unanimously to approve the agreement and send it forward to the membership for a ratification vote. Voting on the new agreement will wrap up on Thursday, June 25th, at 5 pm PT. "We entered this negotiation with three main priorities: secure our Health Plan, protect jobs, and ensure that our members remain secure as AI continues to impact our industry. We succeeded in these areas and gained in many others," shared DGA President Christopher Nolan. "I am pleased to present the results of the Committee's outstanding work to the membership for approval and ratification."

While the union is touting major gains when it comes to health care contributions, wages & residuals, AI protections, and more, there's one provision that might make things a lot tougher for an actor who's looking to try their hand at directing an episode of their show. According to the union's summary of the agreement, the deal "seeks to preserve valuable episodic directing slots for career directors by limiting the number of episodes that can be directed by those who have no track record in directing and are already employed in other capacities on a scripted series." Basically, the DGA wants to make it harder for its members to lose a directing gig to an actor or another production member who isn't a career director. Here's a look at what the DGA released when the board's approval was first announced:

The Agreement is the result of more than 18 months of preparation, research, member engagement, and negotiations on behalf of DGA members across all categories. Throughout bargaining, the Guild remained focused on protecting members, strengthening the Guild, and addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the entertainment industry during a period of significant transformation. The resulting Agreement delivers meaningful gains for members and establishes important frameworks to further strengthen the economic and creative rights of directors and members of the directorial team in the years ahead. Highlights of the Agreement include: Health Care Contributions: Largest contributions in the history of the Health Plan, ensuring the Plan's future stability. Wages and Residual Gains: Salary increases and meaningful residuals improvements across all areas. Commitment for a Federal Tax Incentive: Secured a commitment by the companies' most senior management to advocate for a federal film and television tax incentive. Renewed 2023 AI Safeguards: Negotiated in 2023 and renewed in this Agreement, we reaffirmed that our work must continue to be performed by a person. Enhanced Generative AI Protections: Establishes Director's control over AI-generated footage and creates a new employer-funded skills enhancement program.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!