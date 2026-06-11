Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Explores "The Wild West" Tonight

Narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas: Fun Fact Edition returns tonight with an exploration of "The Wild West" - here's a look!

Article Summary NBC's The Americas: Fun Fact Edition returns tonight with Episode 3, "The Wild West," offering fresh facts and new footage.

Narrated by Tom Hanks with music by Hans Zimmer, The Americas brings cinematic scale to wildlife across the supercontinent.

"The Wild West" spotlights Yellowstone coyotes, mass rattlesnake emergence, bison battles, and cranes on ancient migration routes.

A new preview teases how The Americas: Fun Fact Edition expands the acclaimed series for both first-time and returning viewers.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's stunning 10-part event series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent when it premiered last February. The series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. This week, The Americas: Fun Fact Edition spotlights "The Wild West" with some additional looks and interesting facts for new and returning viewers to discover. We've got a preview for the special edition episode waiting for you below:

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Episode 3: "The Wild West" Preview

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Episode 3: "The Wild West" – The Wild West, where coyotes face a snowbound Yellowstone, rattlesnakes emerge in the hundreds, woodpeckers compete to store food, bison battle on the Great Plains, and cranes gather in vast numbers on their age-old migration.

NBC's The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hour-long episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: "The Atlantic Coast," "Mexico," 'The Wild West," "The Amazon," "The Frozen North," "The Gulf Coast," "The Andes," "The Caribbean," "The West Coast," and "Patagonia."

NBC's The Americas is executive-produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!