Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Blooper Reel Honors Anniversary

In honor of the one-year anniversary of Netflix's Gordon Cormier-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender, here are the bloopers from Season 1.

Article Summary Celebrate one year of the Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender with a hilarious Season 1 blooper reel.

Gordon Cormier and co-stars shine in behind-the-scenes bloopers from the streaming series adaptation.

Production is underway on Seasons 2 and 3, the series' final seasons.

Some new cast members have been announced for Season 2, offering fresh perspectiveson the Avatar universe.

With production on the second and third seasons underway, Netflix is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the premiere of Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier-starring live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And what better way to do that than with a look back at a blooper reel from the first season – right? Okay, maybe it's the second-best "better way" because – if we're being honest – an image from the second season or something from the set would probably take the top spot – but we're not being ungrateful!

In the following clip, we get a chance to check out some of the cast's less-than-finer moments, including Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Elizabeth Yu – here's a look!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) are joining the cast for the second season. They join Miya Cech, who was officially announced as Toph back in September 2024.

Han has been tapped to play Long Feng, leader of Ba Sing Se secret police, the Dai Li, while Xuande is set as Professor Zei, head of the anthropology department at Ba Sing Se University. Chien's King Kuei is the ruler of the Earth Kingdom, while Zhou's Joo Dee is a public servant and guide for important visitors in Ba Sing Se. Yu is on board as Lady Beifong, Toph's mother, while Misipeka will play professional earthbending wrestler, The Boulder. Faberes has been tapped for General Sung, a high-ranking Earth Army commander – with Sharma set for a new character, Amita.

And here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

