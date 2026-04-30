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Creature Commandos Showrunner Lorey Reveals "Starry Little Surprise"

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey revealed his "starry little surprise": a look at the title and script cover for the Season 2 opener.

When it comes to DC Studios and animation, this has been a pretty damn good week. Even before getting big updates on My Adventures with Superman and My Adventures with Green Lantern earlier today, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn had some good things to say about how things were looking with the second season of Showrunner Dean Lorey's Creature Commandos, and Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. Following up on that, Lorey elaborated on Gunn's update, adding that "the scripts are nearly complete and we're making good progress on the animatics. The art looks incredible, and the voice cast is amazing!" The showrunner also teased that he might have "a starry little surprise" for us soon. Well, it looks like "soon" meant today, with Lorey revealing that the Season 2 opener is titled: S02E01: "Starry Night."

"I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Here's a look at Lorey's post from earlier this week offering an update on the second season was coming along (with huge amounts of appreciation going his way for spotlighting our coverage):

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

Early in 2025, Lorey had a surprising update to offer regarding the second season – a good one! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct. As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight (more on that below), Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

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