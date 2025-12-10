Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: Welcome to the Earth Kingdom
Netflix's Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley & Kiawentiio-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 teaser welcomes us to the Earth Kingdom.
As promised, the fine folks behind Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Kiawentiio (Katara)-starring series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender released an official teaser trailer (and preview images) for the upcoming second season. While we don't have a return date yet ("2026" is still the general release window), we do get a great preview of what Miya Cech's Toph has to offer.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes
Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:
Miya Cech as Toph
Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng
Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei
Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei
Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee
Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong
Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder
Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung
Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita
Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li
Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa
Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei
Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen
Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:
In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."
Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.