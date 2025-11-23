Posted in: AMC, Current News, TV | Tagged: better call saul, breaking bad

Better Call Saul: Trump Would've Pardoned Jimmy McGill: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan shared what he thought the future would hold for several Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul characters, including Jimmy McGill.

With Vince Gilligan making the rounds in support of his excellent Rhea Seehorn-starring Apple TV series Pluribus, The Rich Eisen Show host Rich Eisen took a moment to travel back to the universe of Gilligan's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul-starring Breaking Bad and Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul. Early in their interview, Eisen offered Gilligan the names of six characters, giving him a chance to share what he believes they're up to these days. Interestingly enough, it seems one character would've greatly benefited from Donald Trump being president. "I think Trump pardoned him. That's what I think. I think he's out. That's what I think," Gilligan shared about Jimmy's/Saul's fate after the credits rolled on the series finale, seemingly leaving Jimmy to serve out his 80+ years sentence. "I think he's a free man. I think he's doing infomercials, I think, is what he's doing. Yeah, he's selling stuff on… TV."

Regarding Seehorn's Kim Wexler, Gilligan sees her leaving her boyfriend and sprinkler job, and going into public defender/legal advocacy work. With Paul's Jesse, Gilligan sees him having carved out a good life for himself in Alaska, possibly seeing him following up on his dream from early on in the series of being a bush pilot, flying vacationers to camping and hunting locations. As for Cranston's Walter White, Gilligan puts to rest the theory that he actually died in the car as he was attempting to re-enter society to clean up his mistakes. Translation? The series finale is actually the series finale. Gilligan also offered some interesting insights into what happened with Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford), Skyler (Anna Gunn), and Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte), which you can check out in the video below (beginning at around the 11:30 mark).

Speaking with TVLine back in August 2022, Gould revealed that the original plan had the duo "meeting in Albuquerque before he [Jimmy] went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold. I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go." And during the first go-around, Jimmy "was fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear. This is a very different scene… It's mostly about wistful connection." And that moment when Jimmy hits Kim with the finger guns? Gould revealed that he "was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard." Gould added, "There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together."

