Better Call Saul: Vince Gilligan's Huge Hint for Walt/Jesse Watchers

What is it about Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould and public events that get them talking? Earlier this week, we were wondering if the next episode of AMC's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, would dare to not have Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up even though it's titled S06E11 "Breaking Bad." Well, it looks like we got a ten-ton hint that this Monday will be the episode to watch- and it came directly from Gilligan himself. On Friday, during a ceremony at the Albuquerque Convention Center for the unveiling of the Walt and Jesse statues (with Cranston & Paul in attendance, Gilligan dropped this little gem: "Spoiler alert, everybody. You're hearing it first; no one else knows this yet. This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next Better Call Saul" (with Paul jumping in with a quick joke in response: "Maybe. Maybe."

Based on the three images released earlier this week, it appears we will be spending at least some time with Gene (Odenkirk) as well as Jeff (Pat Healy) and Carol Burnett's Marion. And that's where the possibilities multiply beyond just Walt and Jesse appearing. Could the title mean that Gene's "breaking bad" and that his putting away the shirt & tie at the end of the last episode was just a temporary move? Or is Gene going to put Jeff and his friend/associate (Ricky, was it?) in a position where they continue with a life of crime past a point of no return? For some reason, I have this idea in my head that Gene's going to end up having to go "Saul" to help or protect Marion. Here's a look at the images, followed by a look back at our original, initial promo thoughts:

"I get it. You get over it. Okay. Please believe me. Before you know it, you forget all about it." That's what we hear Jimmy/Saul/Gene saying, and the first assumption is that it references back to Jimmy & Kim's conversation from before she left. But what if it's from those off-screen moments when Jimmy was trying to sell her on not leaving? It gets even more interesting if Gene finds himself saying those things… maybe to Marion? Or the possibility that Gene is saying it to Kim? And then there's the Gould/Gilligan factor, where they throw it at us in an unexpected yet masterful way. And as for the visuals? Well, as much as we like to think of Jimmy and the choices he's made over the past five seasons when it comes to roads serving as metaphors for moral "forks in the road," our brains always default to Kim. Because a Kim Wexler-focused episode would be kinda' sweet… as we see where she went after leaving Jimmy… hmmm…