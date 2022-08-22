Big Sky: Deadly Trails Teaser: Sunny Barnes Brings Stormy Weather

Heading into the third season of ABC's Big Sky, it feels like things should be on an upswing. Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), and newly-appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) have been maintaining peace & order in Helena, Montana. Considering everything that went down last season, that's no small feat. But when a local backcountry trip goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet. In fact, it's a mystery so formidable that the series even has a new name for this go-around, Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And in the following teaser, we get to hear more from Sunny Day Excursions boss Sunny Barnes/Sunny Brick (Reba McEntire), who offers a day that you won't soon forget.

Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Now here's a look at Barnes putting on the best face possible… but beneath the surface? That's another question…

You'll never forget the day you spend at Sunny Day Excursions. See you September 21 for the season premiere of #BigSky: Deadly Trails on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/AdwiRTsKVU — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) August 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the previous teaser for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, set to premiere on September 21st:

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.