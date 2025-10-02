Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue Season 1 Ep. 1: "Faith and Family" Image Gallery Released

CBS released an image gallery for Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S01E01: "Faith and Family" - here's a look!

On October 17th, Donnie Wahlberg will help expand CBS's "Blue Bloods" universe in a very big way when Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue hits screens. The spinoff sequel series sees Wahlberg's NYPD Det. Danny Reagan heading north to take a position with the Boston Police Department. Paired up with Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny realizes pretty quickly that his new partner comes with her own family history in law enforcement. As we reach the two-week mark until its premiere, CBS has released an official title for the series opener (S01E01: "Faith and Family"), as well as a pretty extensive image gallery – here's a look:

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Faith and Family" Preview

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Faith and Family" – In the series premiere, NYPD detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) teams up with Boston detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets involving facial recognition technology, family ties, and a search for justice that brings the Silver and Reagan families closer together. Directed by Anthony Hemingway, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

