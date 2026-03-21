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BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG: Netflix Drops Official Image Gallery

Netflix released images of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V & Jung Kook from the global livestream event, BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG.

Article Summary Netflix releases official images from BTS: The Comeback Live - ARIRANG, spotlighting their epic return event.

BTS performs live at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square after dropping their fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

The group gears up for an exclusive feature documentary, BTS: The Return, premiering March 27 on Netflix.

BTS set for a two-night takeover on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, March 25 and 26.

A day after dropping their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook took to the stage in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square for Netflix's global livestream event, BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG. Their mission? To make sure everyone knows that BTS is back and better than ever. With the group's return documentary set to hit on March 27th and a return trip to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon set for midweek (more on that below), expect a whole lot more BTS on the way – and just to make sure we help feed into the frenzy, we've got the official image gallery that was released for BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG waiting for you below:

BTS Set for 2-Night "The Tonight Show" Return Beginning March 25th

It's pretty clear that BTS is coming back to the global stage in a very big way this month, beginning with the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20th. That means a major media blitz is on the way, including the global live performance BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang streaming on Netflix on March 21st, and the feature documentary BTS: The Return hitting the streamer on March 27th. But don't think for one second that the powerhouse K-pop group would be passing up a chance to return to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In fact, they're going to be appearing in back-to-back episodes of the long-running late-night program. On Wednesday, March 25th, the group will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform a song. On Thursday, March 26th, BTS will perform a second song. Joining the group on March 25th will be Ariana DeBose, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day set to appear on March 26th. You can check out the teaser above, released on YouTube (as well as on social media). Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier this week:

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