Chucky Star Alyvia Alyn Lind on Wanting Better Ending, Show's Legacy

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Wayward) spoke with us about her time on SYFY and USA Network's Chucky and wanting a better ending for the "Terror Trio."

Alyvia Alyn Lind has accomplished so much in her career with such an eclectic filmography since her debut in 2012 in ABC's Revenge and Nickelodeon's See Dad Run. From there, she's primarily been a force on television, including runs on Prime Video's Transparent, Showtime's Masters of Sex, Netflix's Daybreak, CBS's The Young and the Restless, Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, and USA/SYFY's Chucky. While promoting her latest Netflix thriller series Wayward, Lind spoke to Bleeding Cool about her time on the Don Mancini series and franchise as Lexy Cross, one of the series three leads as the Terror Trio alongside Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) and Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson), her legacy in the series, if she's heard anything from Mancini about the franchise's and her character's future, and wishing a different fate for the trio.

Chucky originated as part of the Child's Play franchise with the first film in 1988, directed by (co-writer) Tom Holland. Its original success spawned six sequels with Mancini writing, with the final, currently in 2017's Cult of Chucky, with the Chucky series integrating the narratives into the USA/SYFY series. The 2019 Child's Play reboot, without Mancini or original Chucky voice Brad Dourif, is not considered canon. Many actors from the films reprised their roles from the films, including Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Billy Boyd, and Fiona Dourif, for the sequel series, providing additional exposition, including Chucky's previous life as serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) before he transferred his soul to the Good Guy doll.

Chucky Star Alyvia Alyn Lind on Embracing Lexy into Every Role, Wants New Ending for "Terror Trio"

What will you miss most about playing Lexy Cross in "Chucky"? Have you heard any rumblings from Don Mancini finding a way to continue the series elsewhere in some form, like another platform for a season four or a film to tie up the loose ends?

Yeah, oh my gosh! I miss Lexy every single day. I find myself bringing Lexy a little bit into every character I play at this point, because I love her so much. It was so great to be able to play her for so many seasons, because it felt like I got to flesh out that character. I've been so lucky to work on so many projects with such amazing writing, and again, I miss her every day.

I miss the cast, and I miss filming with that little redheaded freak. I miss it all. If there is anything to do with the movie, extra season, limited series, anything in the future, sign me up! I love that show so much and the people involved so much! I have not heard anything at this point, sadly, but if there is, I am so there and I'm so down. I want to give The Terror Trio an end, and it doesn't sit right with me that their souls are stuck in dolls forever. That cannot be their end!

All three seasons of Chucky, which also stars Teo Briones and Devon Sawa, are available on Peacock. Wayward, which also stars Mae Martin, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sarah Gadon, Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, Sydney Topliffe, Joshua Close, and Toni Collette, premieres September 25th on Netflix.

