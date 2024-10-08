Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion, trump

CNN Gives Trump Until Thursday to Change His Mind About 2nd Debate

CNN gave VP Kamala Harris and Donald Trump until Thursday to agree to the October 23rd debate - with VP Harris having previously agreed.

CNN is putting ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on the clock when it comes to whether or not there will be a second debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on October 23rd. The news network has messaged both campaigns that the deadline for being able to hold the event is drawing near and that they need an answer – one way or another – by the end of this week (though it should be noted that VP Harris had previously accepted the debate request). "CNN sent invitations on September 21 to both Vice President Harris and former President Trump's campaigns to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States," the news network shared in a statement. "With less than 30 days to Election Day, we are placing a deadline for a formal response from both campaigns for this Thursday, October 10, at 12 p.m. ET to participate."

Last month, it looked like we were close to having a second debate when we learned that the news network had put out an invite to both campaigns, with VP Harris officially accepting the invitation: "Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," shared campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon in a statement at the time. Unfortunately, Trump wanted nothing to do with a second debate, sticking with his comments from earlier that month that he was done with debating. Trump confirmed his "thanks, but no thanks" during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina – claiming that it was "too late" for a debate (even though the debate would take place nearly two weeks before Election Day on November 5th). "She's [VP Kamala Harris] done one debate, I've done two. It's too late to do another, I'd love to in many ways but it's too late, the voting is cast, the voters are out there, immediately – is everybody voting, please? Get out and vote," Trump said.

The format of the debate would be similar to the one CNN hosted between Trump and President Joseph Biden, including no audience and the candidates answering questions from moderators for 90 minutes. "Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States. We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision;" read the original statement from CNN regarding the invitation that was offered to both campaigns for the October debate.

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!