VP Harris Delivers One-Debate Knockout: Trump Now "No Más" on Debates

It looks like it's a one-debate knockout punch for VP Kamala Harris, with Donald Trump shutting down the prospects of another debate.

Well, damn. It was obvious that Vice-President Kamala Harris verbally and with body language – to put it in the most professional phrasing possible – kicked the collective metaphorical s**t out of ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump during their ABC debate on Tuesday night. Originally, we were going to joke that you can tell that VP Harris essentially owned Trump the entire night when the best argument that Trump's lackeys and the GOP have is to blame the moderators… for doing their job. But reality has "trumped" us once again (you're welcome), as Trump has taken to his social media to offer up a Roberto Duran-like "No más" about the possibility of another debate with VP Harris.

Of course, Trump believes that he won Tuesday night's debate – claiming "polls" that prove it in his latest post. Did he reveal what those polls were? Nope. He claims VP Harris wants another debate because she knows she lost and wants a "rematch." In reality, VP Harris treated Trump like a punching bag for so long that it looks like she got a hunger for it and wants a few more rounds. Because, c'mon – do you really believe that Trump will do better in the next debate? In his rant – as he continues to abuse the proper use OF capitalizing WORDS – Trump notes that VP Harris was "a no-show at the Fox Debate."

Just so there's no confusion? There never was a FOX "News" debate… just like there aren't Haitians eating dogs and cats in Ohio… just like no one is systemically killing babies after nine months (that's called murder)… just like no one tried "stealing" the 2020 election. Now, the only one who is still confused is Trump – and me. Because I can't grasp how low someone would have to feel about themselves, their family members, and their loved ones to continue supporting someone who cares nothing about them. Unless they can buy his gold sneakers, personalized Bibles, and digital trading cards, of course. At least we have VP picks Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance set to debate on October 1st – maybe Vance will show up feeling the need to defend Trump's honor. One can only hope…

