Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, larry king, opinion

CNN's Time-Traveling Larry King Ushering In The End of All Existence?

Someone tell UNIT to stand down! CNN isn't attempting to tear apart the space/time continuum by bringing Larry King back from the past.

"Larry King Jumps From CNN's Past to Help Its Streaming Future." When we saw that headline, our gut instinct was to call UNIT because it looks like we have a full-on, five-alarm emergency on our hands. We're talking about the fate of our very existence teetering on the edge. We're talking about the fabric of the space/time continuum being torn asunder. In seeking to bring in more streaming subscribers, CNN is playing with the kind of dark arts it's ill-prepared to protect mankind from (Anderson Cooper can only do so much, people!).

Let's say that Larry King – and all of mankind – survive the process of bringing him to 2026 – then what? You would basically have to put him in a bubble so he doesn't learn too much about the future and f**k up the past when he goes back. And Sweet Baby Jesus, help us if he gets online and learns that he died in January 2021 – that is not going to go well at all. Unless someone has a Men in Black device for these very situations, we might have to send a special agent impersonating Larry King to go back in time and live out the rest of his life as it played out. The alternative would be devastating.

But after actually reading the article, it turns out that CNN won't be bringing King back from the past – a very responsible decision, I might add – but will instead bundle his old interview show into themed episodes under the banner "The Best of Larry King" (with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays, through around mid-June). "For decades, 'Larry King Live' brought viewers face-to-face with the people shaping our world," Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, shared with Variety in a statement. "This collection celebrates those unforgettable conversations, making them accessible to audiences in a new way."

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