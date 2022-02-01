Community: Joel McHale on Betty White Joining Family's Holiday Card

NBC put together a star-studded line-up to pay their respects to the late, great comedian Betty White (The Golden Girls and so much more) on Monday night with the primetime special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl. One of those honored to have had the chance to work with her is Joel McHale, with White guest-starring on then NBC's Community during its second season. "We had had a lot of guest stars come through, but by a mile, ten miles, everyone wanted their picture with Betty," McHale revealed during the special. "When I said Betty White's going to be on the show, my wife was like, 'Oh, I would like to come down and I will bring the boys.'" And from there, White would not only get to meet McHale's family but would also become an honorary member of the McHale family on their Christmas card.

White appeared at Anthropology Professor June Bauer in S02E01 "Anthropology 101" (written by Chris McKenna and directed by Joe Russo) with the group nearly torn apart by some serious truths being revealed before taking a bit of Scott Pilgrim-ish turn. Look, even though it's 11 years old (I know, right) doesn't mean we want to ruin the experience for you. Trust us, you'll thank us after you watch or rewatch it (after reading this, of course). So with White being White and always the comedic gamer, she was more than happy to join in on the photo for a little festive fun. "So funny and so lighthearted. She made you want to be kinda better. And I know that sounds like such a cliché but you really did. And I was like, 'Oh, that's how you do it,'" McHale shared about his time working and learning from White.

Now here's a look at Cher covering the classic The Golden Girls theme song to drive home the point that "Every Friend is Golden":

