CSI: Vegas Casts Jamie McShane; Paul Guilfoyle Returning as Jim Brass

At the end of March, fans learned that original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox would be reprising their respective roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in the sequel series to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. That's when CBS announced that it had given a direct-to-series order for CSI: Vegas. Now comes word that Jamie McShane (Bloodline) has joined the cast in a recurring role- with Deadline Hollywood also reporting that Paul Guilfoyle will reprise his role as Jim Brass for two episodes. McShane's civil attorney Anson Wix is a self-made scrapper- someone you'd want in your corner, but the last person you'd want to face off. After years of hard work, he now has his own practice. Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the new series finds Petersen, Fox, McShane, and Guilfoyle joined by Paula Newsome (Barry), Matt Lauria (Little Birds), Mel Rodriguez (On Becoming a God In Central Florida), and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)- with original cast member Wallace Langham returning as Hodges. Jason Tracey will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with Uta Briesewitz directing and executive-producing the first episode.

Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators in CSI: Vegas must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The new team will consist of new Vegas CSIs and the medical examiner who works with them. Maxine (possibly Newsome) is the new head of the Vegas Crime Lab: a former basketball coach, she is a top-flight scientist and a leader in the field of genetics. Recently divorced, she struggles with her son's opioid addiction. Josh (possibly Lauria) is a Level III CSI who is typically the lead investigator on cases and has a knack for crime scene reconstruction. Vegas born and bred, he comes from a family of small-time crooks and scammers. Allie (possibly Dhillon) is an immigrant who followed her dreams to Las Vegas, now a young Level II CSI with a bright future and a sunny disposition. Chris is an up-and-coming Level 2 CSI. He's a private school kid who started out in a white coat and worked his way into the field. Now, he's a lab rat set free. Hugo (possibly Rodriguez) has been Head Medical Examiner for three years now, and has an endless fascination with the bodies that find their way onto his slab, with the morgue serving as his "happy place."

Created by Anthony Zuiker, the series took viewers inside a Las Vegas Police Department's crime-scene investigations unit to showcase the way physical evidence can be used to solve crimes. Joining Petersen and Fox during the show's original run were Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, and Paul Guilfoyle. Petersen's Dr. Gilbert "Gil" Grissom was followed in the lead role by Laurence Fishburne, and then Ted Danson. Tracey, Briesewwitz, Petersen, Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Cynthia Chvatal will executive produce.