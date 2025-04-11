Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Deborah Ann Woll

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Celebrates OG Series' 10th Anniversary

Daredevil: Born Again star Deborah Ann Woll marks 10 years since she started her journey as Karen Page in the original Netflix series.

Article Summary Deborah Ann Woll celebrates 10 years since debuting as Karen Page in Netflix's Daredevil.

Daredevil was the first of Netflix's grittier Marvel series, leading to The Defenders.

Daredevil: Born Again revives characters with select original cast members returning.

Fans eagerly await to see where things are headed with "Born Again's" second season.

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since we were introduced to an edgier and grittier side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Disney went into a partnership with Netflix to introduce a series of superhero TV shows that was considerably more colorful and violent than what fans were used to seeing in 2015. The MCU was fully embraced in cinemas while spreading its influence across several networks, from Disney-owned to streamers like Netflix and Hulu. Daredevil would be the first of four solo shows with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist that would lead up to its eventual crossover limited series The Defenders. A fifth series that would serve as a direct spinoff of Daredevil was introduced with The Punisher. Deborah Ann Woll, who reprised her role as Karen Page from the original Netflix series for the Disney+ sequel series titled Daredevil: Born Again, marked the occasion on social media.

Deborah Ann Woll Marks 10 Years of Live-Action Daredevil TV Series Launch on Netflix

"10 years ago today! Happy birthday, Daredevil! Or would it count as an anniversary? Either way, it's been an incredible 10 years. Thank you for watching and supporting. Means a lot! Love, DAW. ❤️❤️❤️" Woll wrote. Daredevil from Drew Goddard ran for three seasons from 2015-2018, the longest of the Netflix Marvel shows. As Disney decided to launch their streaming service, known as Disney+, in 2019, Netflix subsequently canceled their shows, most didn't last beyond two seasons, with the Goddard series and Jessica Jones being the exceptions.

When Disney announced plans to revive the series, now called Born Again, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the two actors made their proper MCU debuts in projects leading up to the new series. As filming for the Disney+ series began, there were major creative changes, including adding The Punisher EP/writer Dario Scardapane as showrunner. There were efforts to bring back the original cast, which includes Woll, Elden Hanson, Wilson Bethel, Jon Bernthal, and Ayelet Zurer, the latter three reprising their roles as Foggy Nelson, Ben Pointdexter/Bullseye, Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Vanessa Fisk. Sadly, Woll, Hanson, and Bernthal would only appear in one episode in Born Again, while Zurer has a more substantial role. Perhaps that might change with the season finale coming up on April 15th. At the very least, we'll see Foggy and Karen in season two. Both Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream on Disney+.

10 years ago today! Happy birthday, Daredevil! Or would it count as an anniversary? Either way, it's been an incredible 10 years. Thank you for watching and supporting. Means a lot! Love, DAW.

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wpcbRxXsd5 — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) April 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!