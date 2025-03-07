Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel

Daredevil: Born Again Stars Bethel & Woll on Bullseye's "Rough Night"

Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel shared Dex's post-fight battle scars from the premiere episode - and Deborah Ann Woll responded.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again premieres with explosive action and familiar faces returning to the Marvel universe.

Matt Murdock faces Bullseye in a brutal rooftop battle, fueled by adrenaline and emotion.

Wilson Bethel shares a graphic selfie of Bullseye's injuries after Daredevil's intense beatdown.

Deborah Ann Woll and Erik Oleson react on social media to Dex's rough night in the series premiere.

It would be hard to top any opening for any Marvel film or TV series than what Daredevil: Born Again has pulled off on March 4th with its explosive two-episode premiere. It's certainly by far the most shocking that saw the Disney+ original series pick up the action where the original Netflix Daredevil left off with its principal players in Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Wilson Bethel back in action as Bullseye was out for revenge and made sure Matt Murdock/Daredevil paid for what happened during their last encounter to close the Drew Goddard series. The following contains spoilers.

In the opening scene, Matt (Cox), Foggy (Henson), and Karen (Woll) are hanging out at their favorite bar. Foggy handles a disturbing call and receives an ominous warning. Shots ring out, and a few of the patrons fall. Matt springs into action hastily, scouring for the attacker as Daredevil. As the shooter reveals himself to be Benjamin "Dex" Pointdexter in full Bullseye costume, they engage in a long and brutal battle as Matt tries his best to contain the chaos, chasing Dex as he indiscriminately takes out patrons before reaching the rooftop. As their fight draws to a close, both are worn; Matt is covered heavily in blades thrown by Dex, resembling a pin cushion but still operating on raw adrenaline and emotion.

By the time Matt is aware that his best friend is among the casualties and can no longer hear Foggy's heartbeat, he snaps and beats Dex to within an inch of his life, screaming and wailing to his fallen foe, "Why! Why!" Dex offers a maniacal laugh before Matt throws him off the rooftop of the multistory bar. Bethel shared a selfie of Dex's heavily bloody and bruised face with his left eye swollen shut and bloodshot right eye, writing on social media, "Uff. Rough night. #BornAgain." Woll responded with, "Kinda had it coming. " Netflix series showrunner Erik Oleson also chimed in. Daredevil: Born Again streams Tuesdays on Disney+.

