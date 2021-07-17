Dark Side Season 3 Deleted Scenes: Nick Gage's 2nd Degree Burns & More

As the days tick down until Vice TV's popular wrestling docuseries returns with seven new episodes this September, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener are keeping up with their promise to offer fans of Dark Side of the Ring some extras to tide them over until then. Earlier this month, the producers announced that they would be sharing bonus clips and deleted scenes from Season 3 during this "off-season" and so far, we've revisited the season-opener focusing on Brian Pillman as well as the chapter examing WCW, NJPW, and the "Collision in Korea."

This time around, we have deleted scenes from "The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage" and "The Dynamite Kid." In the first clip, Nick Gage realizes that the impact of a recent deathmatch took a bigger toll on his body than he realized. Following that, a story of how Tom Billington's visit with Dan Spivey resulted in a drug overdose and a hospital escape:

A deleted scene from "The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage." Days after suffering 2nd degree burns in a deathmatch, @thekingnickgage is forced to seek medical attention. pic.twitter.com/4YUT50WyFO — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

A deleted scene from "The Dynamite Kid" episode. For Tom Billington, a visit to Dan Spivey in Florida led to a terrifying drug overdose, and a covert hospital extraction. pic.twitter.com/xC8clEvMO0 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring ventures even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. Set to return in September, the second half of Season 3 will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

