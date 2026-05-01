Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: cm punk, wrestling

CM Punk Accused Of Shoving Fan In Second WrestleMania Weekend Run-In

TMZ has released 911 audio from a fan who alleges CM Punk shoved him at the MGM Grand during WrestleMania weekend, marking a second purported incident.

Article Summary TMZ released 911 audio of a fan alleging CM Punk shoved him in the chest at the MGM Grand during WrestleMania weekend.

The caller, speaking through an interpreter, described CM Punk as angry, while TMZ noted stronger Spanish language in the call.

Las Vegas police responded to the alleged CM Punk incident, but no report was filed, no arrest was made, and no charges followed.

The accusation marks a second separate CM Punk fan confrontation at the MGM Grand after the WrestleMania weekend phone-slap video.

CM Punk is contending with yet another accusation stemming from WrestleMania weekend after TMZ released 911 audio from a fan who alleged the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star shoved him in the chest at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The purported incident occurred on April 20, 2026, and is wholly separate from the previously circulated video footage depicting Punk slapping a mobile phone out of another fan's hand during the same weekend of festivities.

According to TMZ, which published the audio on May 1, 2026, the caller spoke Spanish and communicated with the dispatcher through an interpreter. The fan recounted that he had been waiting in the lobby of the MGM Grand in hopes of catching a glimpse of WWE talent, with aspirations of securing a photograph or an autograph from the performers passing through. During this encounter, the caller alleged, Punk pushed or shoved him in the chest. The caller further described the wrestler as visibly incensed, characterized Punk's demeanor as angry, and noted that his face was red.

TMZ also observed a discrepancy in the linguistic rendering of the call. The outlet reported that the caller employed stronger terminology in his native Spanish; language that TMZ characterized as referencing the encounter "violently" and as an "assault." However, the interpreter's English translation conveyed to the dispatcher did not incorporate those specific words, leaving the formal English-language record of the call somewhat less severe in tone than the original Spanish remarks.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to the disturbance at the MGM Grand and spoke with the parties involved, according to TMZ's reporting. However, no formal report was ultimately filed in connection with the alleged confrontation, and Punk was permitted to leave the premises without further incident. No arrest was made, and no charges have been filed against the wrestler in relation to the matter.

The newly surfaced 911 audio arrives on the heels of a separate WrestleMania weekend episode involving Punk that drew widespread attention across professional wrestling media, and which has been further summarized by Sports Illustrated. In that earlier incident, also captured at the MGM Grand, video footage showed Punk knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after the fan had been filming Bayley while she embraced AJ Lee, who is married to Punk, in the hotel lobby. TMZ subsequently reported that the fan from the phone-related encounter did not intend to pursue legal action or involve law enforcement, but did express a desire to receive an apology from Punk for the confrontation.

It bears emphasizing that the 911 caller behind the newly released audio is a different individual from the fan involved in the phone-slapping video, and the two allegations are distinct from one another. Taken together, however, the two episodes constitute a second alleged fan confrontation involving Punk during the WrestleMania weekend stretch in Las Vegas.

Neither Punk nor WWE has publicly addressed the contents of the 911 audio as of this writing. The allegations contained within the call remain unverified, and no legal proceedings have arisen from the encounter. Bleeding Cool will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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