Dark Winds Season 4 Sends Leaphorn to '70s Los Angeles (TEASER)

Returning Feb. 15th, here's the latest teaser and images for AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds Season 4.

With less than two months to go until the fourth season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds starts hitting screens, we're getting a new look at what we can expect. Set to premiere on February 15th, the new season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. Check out the official teaser "This Isn't A Game" (waiting for you above), as well as the following preview images that were released:

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. Here's a look back at the previously released teaser for the February 2026-returning series:

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

