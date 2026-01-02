Posted in: TV | Tagged: Busy Philipps, Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek: Busy Philipps Talks Finale Snub, Williamson Apology

Busy Philipps opens up about being snubbed for the Dawson's Creek finale despite her two seasons and creator Kevin Williamson's apology.

Article Summary Busy Philipps reveals how she was left out of the Dawson's Creek series finale after two seasons as Audrey.

Series creator Kevin Williamson apologized for Audrey's absence, citing time constraints and creative decisions.

Philipps shares her disappointment over her finale snub and the throwaway line ending Audrey's storyline.

The actress finally received closure after a Dawson's Creek reunion, reconnecting with the cast and Williamson.

Dawson's Creek Star Busy Philipps Explains Why Kevin Williamson Left Her Out of Finale

"What I heard at the time was Kevin was like, 'I don't know this character. I didn't create her, so she's not going to be in the finale,'" Philipps told hosts (and stars of Boy Meets World) Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong. The actress, who appeared in the NBC sitcom Stumble, admitted her biggest disappointment was how her story ended with a throwaway line, "It was a thing that really hurt my feelings, and I felt like I had given two seasons of my life to this show," she said. "People really loved my character. I really, you know, gave up like a big part of my life to be in Wilmington."

Philipps, who still keeps up with cast members like Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley), did get closure during a Dawson's Creek reunion earlier in 2025, and to benefit star James Van Der Beek, his ongoing cancer battle, and the group F Cancer, reflecting what Williamson told her, ""He was just like, 'I was just in a moment in my career, my life, when like I had so many things going on. They had asked me at the very last minute to come back and write the finale. I had like a day and a half to do it, and I just made this kind of weird decision, and I could have done better, and I didn't, and I'm sorry.'" Dawson's Creek, which also stars Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, and Meredith Monroe, is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!