Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, desantis, donald trump, msnbc, new york times, opinion, ron desantis, trump

DeSantis: Trump "Helps Me" with Insults; Trump Leading DeSantis By 37%

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Donald Trump "helps him" when Trump attacks him - but a New York Times/Siena College poll says otherwise.

As far as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees it, being the punching bag of GOP 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump is a good thing. In fact, as DeSantis sees it, Trump taking shots at him shows that Trump cares. "If you're up by so much, you would not be worried about anybody else," DeSantis shared with reporters over the weekend while attempting "DeSantis… 2.0? 3.0?" in New Hampshire. "So the fact that I'm taking the incoming from all of these people, not just him, but a lot of the other candidates, a lot of media — that shows people know that I'm a threat." An example of Trump "caring a whole lot" about DeSantis? Look no further than last month when Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, had this to say about DeSantis attending the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada – an event known for its stewed and fried lamb testicles: "Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls."

But it still doesn't sound like DeSantis will be shifting away from allowing himself to be the guy collecting golf balls on the driving range that golfers aim for – metaphorically speaking. "When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me. I don't think voters like that," DeSantis explained to Politico. "I actually don't mind it at all. I think it's just a reminder why there's so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward." But either DeSantis or someone within his orbit needs to find the "Wonka Golden Ticket" to turn things around sooner rather than later because a new New York Times/Siena College poll is not exactly the bearer of good news for Florida's governor – or anyone else in the GOP running for president not named "Trump." Currently, the ex-reality show host & twice-impeached ex-POTUS is currently boasting a 37-percentage point lead over DeSantis. Trump sits at the top with 54% of likely voters leaning his way – meaning the four that follow can't even scrape together a collective percentage of likely voters: DeSantis sits at 17%, while Trump's former VP, Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) & former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley rock a percentage that can easily be counted on one hand – with fingers left over (or fingers & a thumb, depending on how you count – we don't judge): 3% each.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!