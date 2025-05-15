Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Finale: Our S01E18: "The Wave, Part 2" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's season finale of ABC and Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring Doctor Odyssey, "The Wave, Part 2."

There's a whole lot of question marks floating around heading into tonight's season finale of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. In S01E18: "The Wave, Part 2," Massey (Johnson) looks to head back to port to rescue those impacted by the tsunami – including Max (Jackson) – but corporate doesn't agree. Meanwhile, Max and Barry (Jackson) seek refuge when transmissions with the ship go dead. There are question marks on the other side of the camera, too. Will this be the season finale or series finale?

"'Doctor Odyssey' isn't currently on our schedule,' Erwich shared with Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts event on Tuesday. "Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. '9-1-1,' '9-1-1 Nashville,' 'All's Fair' [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversations with him." Previously, Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, shared that the final decision will most likely come from Murphy. In terms of when that decision could come, many expect it sometime after this week's season finale and the end of June, when the options on the ABC cast are timed to expire.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Finale: S01E18: "The Wave, Part 2" Preview

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 18: "The Wave (Part 2) – When Max's (Joshua Jackson) transmission goes silent, he and Barry (Joshua Jackson) seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan (Sean Teale) takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery (Phillipa Soo) leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

