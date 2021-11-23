Euphoria Returns January 2022; HBO Releases Season 2 Teaser

It's hard to believe that it's inching closer to being a year since viewers last had a chance to check in on how Rue (Emmy Award-winner Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) spent their respective Christmas holidays as they both reflected on their pasts (and on the first season, in particular). Thankfully, they won't have to wait a full year for the award-winning series' second season. HBO released an official teaser for the return of Euphoria showcasing some serious intense drama and action ready to go down when Sunday, January 9, 2022 (at 9 pm ET/PT) rolls around (with the series streaming on HBO Max following).

So without further delay, we present the first official teaser and basic logline for HBO's Euphoria, returning for its second season on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Following that, we have a look at Zendaya's tweet also sharing the teaser and confirming the show's return date at the start of the new year:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 | OFFICIAL TEASE | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPz_XktsEFE)

EUPHORIA: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Returning for the second season to join Zendaya and Schafer are Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24. and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.