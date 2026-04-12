Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Ep. 1 "Andale" Preview: We Have Lots to Catch Up On

With HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria returning tonight for Season 3, here's our updated preview for S03E01: "Andale."

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 premieres with a five-year time jump and a mysterious, bold new storyline.

S03E01 "Andale" sees Rue on a wild mission to pay back Laurie.

Nate and Cassie’s relationship drama heats up with wedding plans leading to chaos.

Get episode breakdowns, early clips, recaps, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and more.

It's funny that HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria Season 3 is set to feature a five-year time jump, because that's eerily close to the number of years since the second season first hit our screens. But even with the vibe growing that this could be the final run, tonight offers S03E01: "Andale," with a whole lot of catching-up to be done. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview and images released, the opening minutes of the season, a rundown of the episode titles, and more. In addition, we've thrown in a recap of the first two seasons, a behind-the-scenes featurette on how the season came together, and more – and that's all waiting for you below:

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 1 "Andale" Preview

Euphoria S03E01: "Andale" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Alternate overview: "Five years later, Rue has finally figured out a way to pay back Laurie. But to do it, she must venture to Peru to explore the hallucinatory effects of a strange spider. Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie have a fight over which Pittsburgh-themed church they will get married at."

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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