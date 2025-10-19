Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi: Season 3 "Incredibly Clever and Cinematic"

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi praised Sam Levinson for giving him a chance "to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before."

After a major casting update and confirmation that the series would be returning in Spring 2026, Jacob Elordi had some additional insights to share about the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney-starring Euphoria. Speaking with Variety on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, Elordi shared that returning to the series was "incredibly liberating" and that he "got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before." He added that Levinson has "constructed something that's incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it."

But if you're looking for specifics on what the new season has to offer, you're out of luck. "Everybody shoots at different storylines," Elordi explained. "I don't know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don't know what the other story lines are. It's like FBI files. So it's great because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited."

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning. In addition, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner are set to return.

Who Else Has Joined the Cast? We're looking at Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas.

Who's Composing Season 3? Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining as a composer, with Labrinth also returning. "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared in a statement that went out on social media. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Labrinth added in a separate statement, "Another chapter in the 'Euphoria' universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

