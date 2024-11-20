Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria, zendaya

Euphoria Star Storm Reid Confirms Gia Won't Be Back for Season 3

Storm Reid confirmed that Gia won't be back for the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria.

After a long stretch of time that had fans questioning the future of the hit series, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, made it clear earlier this month that plans were still on track for an eight-episode third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. While details on what's expected to go down during Season 3, Storm Reid (Georgia "Gia" Bennett, younger sister of Zendaya's Rue) confirmed to Rotten Tomatoes on the red carpet during the 15th Governors Awards that she will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the clip, where Reid goes on to praise the cast and crew, and how the show has had such a strong cultural impact over the course of its short run:

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,' Bloys shared with reporters during an HBO/Max event earlier this month to promote the upcoming 2025 slate of shows. "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors," Bloys stated. "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It's eight episodes."

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, Zendaya shared her thoughts on what she want to see for Rue and from the new season. "[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria.' I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," the actor/executive producer shared. But no matter how things shake out, Zendaya makes it clear that she plans on doing right by the character that so many viewers have connected with over the previous two seasons. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty," she added.

