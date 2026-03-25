Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear – Our Season 1 "Finale Endgame" Preview

From drowning fears and hungry fish to leaps of faith, here's our preview for FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E10: "Finale Endgame."

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 finale brings drowning scares, biting fish, and wild stunts to FOX.

Johnny Knoxville hosts as the final four battle intense challenges and face their greatest phobias.

Finalists go head-to-head in a daring semi-truck leap for the $200,000 grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

Check out a trailer, sneak peek, and a special look back as contestants prepare for the gripping endgame.

The threat of possibly drowning, hungry fish, and some serious leaps of faith all factor into tonight's season finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E10: "Finale Endgame." With that in mind, we have an updated preview waiting for you below that includes an overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more. In addition, we have a special featurette that spotlights our final four as they look back on the season and prepare to be the last one standing.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Ep. 10: "Finale Endgame" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 10: "Finale Endgame" – The final four face their fear of drowning and biting fish. Then, the two finalists go head-to-head in a race that includes leaping between speeding semi-trucks to win the $200,000 and the right to say "Fear Is Not A Factor!"

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!