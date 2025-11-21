Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4: Our S04E06: "Your Voice in My Head" Preview

Along with a preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E06: "Your Voice in My Head," we look at what's to come in December.

A fire at a beloved smokehouse is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what's ahead with the fourth season of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. That's precisely what the station is facing heading into tonight's episode, S04E06: "Your Voice in My Head," and we have an updated preview (official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek) to give you all of the intel that you need. In addition, we look ahead to December with overviews and images for S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" (Dec. 5th), S04E08: "Fresh Start" (Dec. 12th), and S04E09: "Who Owns The Dirt" (Dec. 19th).

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 6-9 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 6 "Your Voice in My Head" – Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse where Jake is forced to confront memories of his late father and the place they once shared. Written by India Gurley and directed by Catherine Mallette.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 7 "Best Mom in the World" – Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Alexis Ostrander.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 8 "Fresh Start" – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL Team). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian & Anupam Nigam and directed by Oscar Rene Lozoya.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

