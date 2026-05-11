Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fourth Wing

Fourth Wing: Prime Video Orders Series Adapt of Rebecca Yarros Novels

Prime Video has given the green light for Fourth Wing, a series adaptation of bestselling author Rebecca Yarros' fantasy adventure novels.

Article Summary Prime Video has ordered Fourth Wing to series, bringing Rebecca Yarros’ hit Empyrean novels to the screen.

Meredith Averill will adapt Fourth Wing for television as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Lisa Joy will direct the Fourth Wing pilot and executive produce the Amazon MGM Studios fantasy adaptation.

Fourth Wing follows Violet Sorrengail at Basgiath War College, where she fights to become a dragon rider.

Fans of the New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Yarros' fantasy adventure series "The Empyrean" are going to like what Prime Video had to announce during its Upfronts 2026 presentation. The streaming service has made it official, ordering Fourth Wing to series. Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key) has been tapped to adapt the work for television and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kilmer Films co-founder Lisa Joy (Prime Video's Fallout) will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios, and set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the series finds Violet Sorrengail forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College. From there, Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them," shared Yarros when the news of the series order was officially announced. "Violet's journey in 'Fourth Wing' has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes," shared Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, about the series order. "Rebecca Yarros' brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier, and Premeditated, we're bringing it to life in a way that honors what fans love about the story."

Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo executive produce via Outlier Society. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham executive produce via Kilter Films. Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark executive produce via Premeditated Productions. Rebecca Yarros will also serve as an executive producer.

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