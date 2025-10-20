Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, TV | Tagged: gen v

Gen V Season 2 Finale: Godolkin Gives New Meaning to "Final Exam"

Can Godolkin's (Ethan Slater) purge be stopped? Here's the Season 2 finale trailer for Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V.

Yup, things wwent from bad to worse by the time the final credits rolled on Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2 Episode 7: "Hell Week." Yup, it's been Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) all along, who was the puppet master over Godolkin University dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), aka Doug Brightbill. That whole thing about Marie (Jaz Sinclair) training to have her powers at peak level was to heal his burnt body and bring it back to life. Unfortunately, Marie succeeded all too well, leaving Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Jordan (Derek Luh, London Thor) to make the save and make an escape. Meanwhile, Godolkin began picking up where he left off: ridding the supes population of the weak and inferior.

That brings us to the trailer for the season finale, with "Finals Week" looking to be very, very final for a whole lot of supes. Can our heroes pull together before it's too late? Or has Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) plan just scored a big win (and a deadly ally)?

The Boys/Gen V/"Vought Rising": Eric Kripke on Franchise's Future

Recently, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke offered insights into the future of Gen V, "The Boys" universe, and more:

How Will "Gen V" Season 2 Fit with "The Boys" Season 5? Kripke shared with The Wrap that The Boys Season 5 will pick up "about six months after 'Gen V' Season 2 ends."

What's The Status of "The Boys: Mexico"? "'Mexico' is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer, and I think it's hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it's] just in that development phase."

Will We Get "The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "I don't think there's going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical.' It's not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 3 and "The Boys: Vought Rising" Season 2 Plans: "We have a plan for 'Gen V' Season 3, and we're psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now's the time that they're paying attention to the numbers. So don't watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we'll get a Season 3. Same applies to 'Vought Rising' Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They've been nothing but supportive, and they're giving us our opportunities. But it's a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up."

Kripke Would Love to See "Gen V" Cast in a Post-"The Boys" Season 5 Universe: "As long as there's an interesting story to tell and new facets to reveal, I'm in. Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-'The Boys' Season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there's a lot to explore. It's so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, f–king anything goes — without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the 'Gen V' kids in the middle of."

