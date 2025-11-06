Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our Updated Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview

Here's a look at our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E04: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence."

In tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Georgie (Jordan) and Ruben (Jessie Prez) have a Fred Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher) problem, as Mandy's suspicions over Georgie's lies continue to grow. Along with an official overview and image gallery for S02E04: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence," we also have a trailer and a number of sneak peeks for you to check out. Additionally, we have overviews and images for S02E05: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" and S02E06: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 4-6 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 4: "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence" – Georgie and Ruben are forced to get their hands dirty when Fred Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher) tries to run them out of business. Meanwhile, Mandy grows suspicious of Georgie's lies. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Chuck Lorre, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Prostate" – Georgie's jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott (Christopher Gorham). Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor's trash. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 6: "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" – Georgie, Mandy, and the family do their best to lift Connor's spirits during a rough patch while Connor tries to figure out a plan for his life. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

