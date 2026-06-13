Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Seth Hoffman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Lauren Cohan discuss Negan & Maggie's Season 3 dynamic.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 is teased as the boldest chapter yet, with Negan and Maggie entering a very different phase.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says Dead City Season 3 is the best yet, as Negan and Maggie shift from bitter enemies to uneasy allies.

Lauren Cohan says Maggie begins moving beyond grief, opening the door to a deeper, more meaningful Dead City dynamic.

Seth Hoffman previews an alt-reality episode and recurring named walkers, giving The Walking Dead: Dead City a fresh twist.

Earlier this week, AMC dropped the official trailer for Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3. Now, we're getting some very cool insights on what we can expect when July 26th rolls around. Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode,

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Hoffman Teases Season 3's Alt-Reality Episode: "I hope I can look at this show from a fan's perspective, and there was one thing they wanted to see – characters that maybe we haven't seen for a long time. You get to see who Maggie and Negan would have been if the apocalypse hadn't happened. Despite the terrible trauma and all the things they have done, you get to ask the question: Are they better off having gone through a zombie apocalypse?"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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