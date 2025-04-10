Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 4: Here's Our S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Ghosts, S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing" - including new sneak peeks and much more!

If Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) has any chance of getting to see Shiki (Crystle Lightning), it's going to be up to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Sam (Rose McIver), and the ghosts to make it happen. That's the big storyline heading into tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Ghosts Season 4. Along with an official overview for S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing," we also have the official image gallery, promo trailer, and four (yup, four) sneak peeks. Following that, we take an early look at the season finale, S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (set for May 8th).

Ghosts S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing," Season Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 18: "Smooching and Smushing": Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Sam (Rose McIver), and the ghosts attempt to fix the ghost trap in hopes of getting Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) across the ghost boundary to visit his longtime crush, Shiki (Crystle Lightning). Written by Rupinder Gill and Sophia Lear and directed by Todd Biermann:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

