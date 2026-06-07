Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: house

House: Hugh Laurie Pushes Back on Season 1 "Same Narrative" Critique

House star Hugh Laurie pushed back on a social media critique claiming that Season 1 was nothing more than the "Same narrative every episode."

Article Summary House star Hugh Laurie fired back after a social media viewer dismissed Season 1 as the same narrative every episode.

The critic argued House repeats a formula: wrong diagnoses, near-death scares, a last-minute insight, and no firing.

Laurie joked that episodes where House solved cases immediately were too short, while tragic failures pleased no one.

Defending House, Laurie said great art thrives on variations on a theme and suggested the series may not be for everyone.

Created by David Shore, FOX's medical drama House starred acclaimed actor Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House, a flawed, unconventional, and highly cynical medical "Sherlock Holmes" who balanced an addiction to pain medication, leading a team of diagnosticians, and solving some of the most perplexing medical cases ever presented in a hospital procedural. Running for eight seasons, the series stood out for presenting a lead character we could come to understand over the course of the show's run, without the creative team attempting to soften him or make him likable. There was a lot to hate about House when the series premiered, and there was a good amount to hate when it wrapped – and yet, somehow, there was very realistic growth in between.

Apparently, not everyone feels that way – at least, about the first season. Earlier today, an individual shared their thoughts on Season 1 on social media – and let's just say that it doesn't sound like they were impressed. "Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness; Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong; Patient nearly dies; Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again; Gets threatened with being fired; Patient nearly dies again; Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea; Gets diagnosis right; Doesn't get fired; Eight seasons of this?" the individual wrote.

We have a feeling you might know where this is going – but just in case you need a clue, let's just say that you should never assume that the people you're criticizing will never respond. "Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren't happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn't happy," Laurie responded online. "One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what?? The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn't meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!"

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